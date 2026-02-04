NBT Bancorp Inc. $NBTB Shares Sold by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,883 shares during the quarter. NBT Bancorp comprises approximately 4.0% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1,645.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NBTB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. DA Davidson downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.51.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $185.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

In other news, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 22,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $976,708.10. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,206.55. The trade was a 43.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: NBTB) is the bank holding company for NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service commercial bank that serves both individual and corporate clients across the Northeastern United States. Through its branch network and digital channels, the company offers a comprehensive range of commercial banking services, including business lending, treasury management, cash management and specialized industry financing. Its consumer banking platform provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home mortgages, home equity lines of credit and other lending solutions tailored to meet personal and household financial needs.

In addition to traditional banking, NBT Bancorp delivers wealth management and fiduciary services through its trust division, offering investment advisory, trust administration, retirement planning and estate settlement.

