Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Natural Health Trends has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,513. Natural Health Trends has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHTC. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 536,392.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 413,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 413,022 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp. is a U.S.-based holding company that develops, markets and distributes a range of plant-based health supplements, nutritional products and personal care items. The company’s product portfolio spans weight management, skin care, men’s health, nutritional supplements and wellness solutions designed to support overall health and beauty. Natural Health Trends focuses on delivering scientifically formulated products through modern e-commerce channels and direct selling platforms.

Through its principal subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China—including Shanghai NHTC Health Products Co, Ltd.

