Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $403,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average of $104.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

