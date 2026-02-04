Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $13.61. Monotaro shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 3,640 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Monotaro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MONOY
Monotaro Stock Performance
Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $600.38 million for the quarter. Monotaro had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 33.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monotaro will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Monotaro
Monotaro Co, Ltd., trading on the OTC Market under the symbol MONOY, is a Japan-based e-commerce platform specializing in maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies. Founded in 2000 as a subsidiary of IT Holdings Co, the company offers a broad assortment of industrial products including tools, safety gear, fasteners, electrical components and work-site consumables tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises, contractors and facility managers.
Through its online marketplaces in Japan and a regional subsidiary in Singapore, Monotaro provides access to several million stock-keeping units (SKUs), supported by streamlined procurement processes, competitive pricing and logistics capabilities designed to deliver same- or next-day shipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Monotaro
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Monotaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.