Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $13.61. Monotaro shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 3,640 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Monotaro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Monotaro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $600.38 million for the quarter. Monotaro had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 33.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monotaro will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monotaro

Monotaro Co, Ltd., trading on the OTC Market under the symbol MONOY, is a Japan-based e-commerce platform specializing in maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies. Founded in 2000 as a subsidiary of IT Holdings Co, the company offers a broad assortment of industrial products including tools, safety gear, fasteners, electrical components and work-site consumables tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises, contractors and facility managers.

Through its online marketplaces in Japan and a regional subsidiary in Singapore, Monotaro provides access to several million stock-keeping units (SKUs), supported by streamlined procurement processes, competitive pricing and logistics capabilities designed to deliver same- or next-day shipment.

