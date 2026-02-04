Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Modiv Industrial from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial Trading Down 0.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

MDV opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Modiv Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.99 million, a PE ratio of -58.42 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 25,645 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Modiv Industrial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Modiv Industrial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 72,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Modiv Industrial during the second quarter worth about $693,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modiv Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc (NYSE: MDV) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties. The company’s portfolio is anchored by net-lease agreements with corporate and public sector tenants, providing stable, long-term cash flows. Modiv Industrial focuses on light manufacturing facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and similar industrial real estate assets that serve as critical links in supply chains.

Modiv Industrial pursues a geographically diversified strategy, targeting properties in key U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.