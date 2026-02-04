Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 246,090 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 75,631 shares.The stock last traded at $68.11 and had previously closed at $68.07.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS: MIELY) is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.

