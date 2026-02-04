Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 4,248 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 153.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,638,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,943,654,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $3,098,772,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Linde by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,044,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,897,755,000 after purchasing an additional 185,294 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,718,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,744,588,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,605,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,690,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $495.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $501.00 price objective on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.75.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $463.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $387.78 and a 12-month high of $486.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $427.98 and a 200-day moving average of $447.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

