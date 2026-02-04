Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $2.13 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYD. Code Waechter LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

