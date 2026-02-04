Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 39,510 IREN Limited $IREN

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IREN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IREN by 68.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IREN in the third quarter worth $74,000. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IREN during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IREN during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IREN shares. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of IREN in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IREN in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on IREN in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of IREN opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. IREN Limited has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $240.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.60 million. IREN had a net margin of 86.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

