Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 9.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) dropped 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $363.90 and last traded at $379.40. Approximately 56,960,798 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 38,571,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $419.44.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.76.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $427.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 8,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $2,113,414.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 400,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,613,470.14. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 61,123 shares valued at $19,547,151. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $872,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.