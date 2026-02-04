MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Short Interest Update

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,143 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 11,946 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,304 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,304 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Up 43.7%

Shares of HOLOW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. MicroCloud Hologram has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

