MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Short Interest Update

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,143 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 11,946 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,304 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,304 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
MicroCloud Hologram Stock Up 43.7%
Shares of HOLOW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. MicroCloud Hologram has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.
MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile
