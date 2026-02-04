Mfs Govt Mkts (MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 27th

Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0191 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Mfs Govt Mkts Stock Performance

Mfs Govt Mkts stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Mfs Govt Mkts has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Institutional Trading of Mfs Govt Mkts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mfs Govt Mkts in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mfs Govt Mkts in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Mfs Govt Mkts during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mfs Govt Mkts by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 303,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 21,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mfs Govt Mkts

MFS Government Markets Fund (NYSE: MGF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income consistent with preservation of capital and liquidity by investing primarily in U.S. government and government-related debt securities. The fund’s portfolio typically consists of U.S. Treasury obligations, agency securities and repurchase agreements collateralized by government-backed instruments. By concentrating on high-quality, sovereign-issued fixed income, MGF aims to offer investors relatively stable returns while minimizing exposure to credit risk.

The fund employs a disciplined, yield-curve-aware approach, blending short-term and intermediate-term maturities to balance income generation with interest-rate sensitivity.

