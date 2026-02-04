MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2,750.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,876.88.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,099.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,076.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,211.92. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,723.90 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total value of $1,713,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $559,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,460,000 after buying an additional 81,124 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

