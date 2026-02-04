Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 55.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $313,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,295 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 140.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,428,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $136,312,000 after purchasing an additional 833,750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,558.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 728,755 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after purchasing an additional 684,802 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,663,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,077 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,097,000 after buying an additional 444,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $43,957.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,241.83. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illumina from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $135.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $155.53.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.