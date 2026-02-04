Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 43,988 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,988 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,419,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $206.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.76.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-15.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,680 shares of company stock valued at $539,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.36.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

