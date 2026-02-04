Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Truist Financial

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Match Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 target price on Match Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Get Match Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $878.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.86 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 339.08% and a net margin of 16.20%.Match Group’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $445,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,675.52. This represents a 9.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Match Group by 6,523.1% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Match Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Match Group this week:

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.