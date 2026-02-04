Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Truist Financial

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Match Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 target price on Match Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Match Group
Match Group Stock Performance
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $878.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.86 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 339.08% and a net margin of 16.20%.Match Group’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Match Group
In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $445,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,675.52. This represents a 9.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Match Group by 6,523.1% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Match Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Match Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Raised quarterly dividend to $0.20 (5.3% increase), implying a ~2.8% yield — a cash-return signal that can support shareholder sentiment.
- Positive Sentiment: Company said it exceeded revenue and adjusted‑EBITDA expectations, with Q4 revenue ≈ $878M (up ~2.1% YoY) and signs of improved engagement and Hinge revenue growth. Match Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results
- Neutral Sentiment: After‑hours trading initially showed a positive reaction to earnings, reflecting mixed short‑term sentiment among traders. Investors Swipe Right On Match Group Stock Following Q4 Beat
- Neutral Sentiment: BTIG maintained a Hold rating, citing Hinge strength offset by Tinder weakness and fair valuation — a signal that analysts remain cautious but not bearish. Hold Recommendation on Match Group
- Negative Sentiment: Management issued softer Q1 and FY‑2026 revenue guidance (Q1: $850–860M vs. consensus ≈ $853.6M; FY: $3.4–3.5B vs. consensus ≈ $3.5B) and signaled ~$60M of incremental AI/new‑product spending — investors view this as near‑term pressure on margins and growth. Match beats estimates, but issues weak guidance due to AI investments
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights user trends: reports that Tinder is losing users and Hinge growth is slowing — this raises questions about the sustainability of top‑line momentum and monetization. Match Group: Tinder Is Bleeding Users, And Hinge Growth Slows
- Negative Sentiment: Some data points and summaries show mixed EPS/metrics (different outlets reported varying EPS/adjusted figures) and MarketBeat flagged an EPS miss vs. one consensus figure — the mixed/uncertain earnings read amplifies volatility. Match Group Q4 Earnings Summary
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.
Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Match Group
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- BREAKING: Elon Makes a Quiet Shift That Changes Everything
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.