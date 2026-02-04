Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a 5.3% increase from Match Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Match Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Match Group to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Match Group Stock Up 5.5%

Match Group stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. 10,686,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $878.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.86 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 339.08% and a net margin of 16.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of Match Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on Match Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.77.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

