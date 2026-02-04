MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.60 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 628911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZO. National Bankshares set a $35.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

MarineMax Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $678.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $505.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.67 million. MarineMax had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $17,372,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $16,620,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 716,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 383,926 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,432,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,145,000 after purchasing an additional 345,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax



MarineMax, Inc is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HZO and is one of the largest recreational boat and yacht retailers in the United States. The company markets new and used motor yachts, sailing yachts, sport boats and personal watercraft, acting as an authorized dealer for leading manufacturers. In addition to boat sales, MarineMax provides service and maintenance, parts and accessory sales, training and education, and marina operations.

Operating through a network of sales centers, service facilities and marinas, MarineMax serves coastal and inland markets across the continental U.S.

Featured Articles

