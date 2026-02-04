Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 284 and last traded at GBX 284, with a volume of 71020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272.

Majedie Investments Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £150.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 270.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 253.96.

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.70 EPS for the quarter. Majedie Investments had a net margin of 113.54% and a return on equity of 18.67%.

Insider Activity

Majedie Investments Company Profile

In other news, insider Mark Little acquired 2,016 shares of Majedie Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.68. Insiders own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Majedie Investments PLC is an investment trust founded in 1910 and managed by Marylebone Partners LLP.

Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies. Its focus on differentiated return sources provides a degree of risk diversification without diluting return potential.

Opportunities come from the skilled investment team and Marylebone’s global network of managers, practitioners and investors.

