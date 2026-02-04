Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 289,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.06.

AMD stock opened at $242.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.82 and a 200-day moving average of $203.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Record results and beats — AMD posted record Q4 and full‑year revenue, beat revenue and EPS estimates and showed strong Data Center growth, supporting upside fundamentals and long‑term AI exposure. Earnings Release

Record results and beats — AMD posted record Q4 and full‑year revenue, beat revenue and EPS estimates and showed strong Data Center growth, supporting upside fundamentals and long‑term AI exposure. Positive Sentiment: Data center momentum — Data Center revenue was a record (up ~39% YoY) driven by EPYC CPUs and growing Instinct GPU shipments, which underpins investor excitement about AMD’s AI server opportunity. WSJ: Data Center

Data center momentum — Data Center revenue was a record (up ~39% YoY) driven by EPYC CPUs and growing Instinct GPU shipments, which underpins investor excitement about AMD’s AI server opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 guidance above consensus but conservative vs. hype — AMD guided Q1 revenue to ~$9.8B (±$300M), which is above Wall Street consensus but below some very high expectations for an outsized near‑term AI payoff; that mixed signaling can create volatility. CNBC: Guidance

Q1 guidance above consensus but conservative vs. hype — AMD guided Q1 revenue to ~$9.8B (±$300M), which is above Wall Street consensus but below some very high expectations for an outsized near‑term AI payoff; that mixed signaling can create volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Strong cash flow and margins — Operating cash flow and non‑GAAP margins remain healthy, giving AMD balance‑sheet flexibility for R&D and capacity investments. QuiverQuant Summary

Strong cash flow and margins — Operating cash flow and non‑GAAP margins remain healthy, giving AMD balance‑sheet flexibility for R&D and capacity investments. Negative Sentiment: Market disappointed — Despite the beat, shares fell after hours as some investors expected a bigger near‑term AI revenue ramp; rotation out of tech amplified selling. Several market writeups flagged the selloff as a reaction to expectations vs. guidance. Seeking Alpha: Market Reaction

Market disappointed — Despite the beat, shares fell after hours as some investors expected a bigger near‑term AI revenue ramp; rotation out of tech amplified selling. Several market writeups flagged the selloff as a reaction to expectations vs. guidance. Negative Sentiment: Export controls / inventory and China sales caveats — AMD disclosed ~$440M of inventory/related charges tied to U.S. export controls on MI308 products and noted MI308 sales to China that affect non‑GAAP adjustments; these items complicate margin interpretation. Earnings Release (notes)

Export controls / inventory and China sales caveats — AMD disclosed ~$440M of inventory/related charges tied to U.S. export controls on MI308 products and noted MI308 sales to China that affect non‑GAAP adjustments; these items complicate margin interpretation. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment & positioning risks — Options implied moves were large heading into the print and the market is rotating out of growth/tech names; combined with continued insider selling headlines, that increases short‑term downside risk. TipRanks: After‑hours Slide

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

