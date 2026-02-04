Machina Capital S.A.S. Grows Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 596.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129,252 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 94.1% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 119,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 66,269 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $13,358,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14.

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

