Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $580.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $380.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $220.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.25.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $435.10 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 292.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.09 and a 200-day moving average of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $320,069.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,779.80. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total transaction of $1,751,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,776.48. The trade was a 42.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,612 shares of company stock worth $7,317,398. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F m Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results materially beat estimates — reported EPS $1.67 vs. consensus $1.41 and revenue $665.5M (up ~65% YoY), driving the initial rally after the print. Read More.

Q2 results materially beat estimates — reported EPS $1.67 vs. consensus $1.41 and revenue $665.5M (up ~65% YoY), driving the initial rally after the print. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised Q3 FY2026 guidance sharply: EPS guide $2.15–$2.35 vs. street ~$1.39 and revenue guide $780–$830M vs. ~$701.6M consensus — signals continued demand and margin leverage. Read More.

Management raised Q3 FY2026 guidance sharply: EPS guide $2.15–$2.35 vs. street ~$1.39 and revenue guide $780–$830M vs. ~$701.6M consensus — signals continued demand and margin leverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price‑target raises ahead of and after the earnings boosted momentum, contributing to further upside in the share price. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and price‑target raises ahead of and after the earnings boosted momentum, contributing to further upside in the share price. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings presentation and management commentary are available (useful for assessing revenue mix, end-market drivers, and margin details). Read More.

Full earnings presentation and management commentary are available (useful for assessing revenue mix, end-market drivers, and margin details). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Call transcript provides color on demand trends, supply dynamics and sustainability of the margin expansion—worth reading to judge whether guidance is achievable. Read More.

Call transcript provides color on demand trends, supply dynamics and sustainability of the margin expansion—worth reading to judge whether guidance is achievable. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and leverage remain potential risk factors — the stock is trading at a high P/E and the company carries meaningful debt (investors should weigh growth/guidance vs. high multiple and D/E). (Background data: P/E and D/E metrics provided in trading summary.)

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

