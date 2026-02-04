Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 6,052,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 8,188,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.92.

Lucid Group Trading Down 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($0.33). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 224.99%.The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lucid Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 103.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,603 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 110,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Further Reading

