Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 8711007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 447.0%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $5,254,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,689,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,816,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 612,523 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 479,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 389,255 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a UK-based banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of retail, commercial and insurance products. Its principal consumer-facing brands include Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, through which it offers current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards and personal loans. The group also delivers services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger corporate clients, supplying business accounts, lending, payments and cash-management solutions.

In addition to core banking, Lloyds operates a significant wealth and insurance arm under the Scottish Widows brand, offering life insurance, pensions, investment and retirement planning products.

