Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,999 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 52,895 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,237,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,384,000 after purchasing an additional 719,589 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 178.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 64,738 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 33,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $371,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. Liberty Global Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company’s footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.