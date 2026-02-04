Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) SVP David Jedrzejek Sells 2,248 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) SVP David Jedrzejek sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $44,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,632.80. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Jedrzejek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 27th, David Jedrzejek sold 7,093 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $151,648.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.5%

LEVI stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.20%.The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.460 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 260.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,121 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company’s flagship label, Levi’s®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi’s, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

