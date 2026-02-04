Leerink Partners Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Leerink Partners from $305.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Amgen Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $338.59 on Wednesday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $261.43 and a twelve month high of $353.25. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 162.59% and a net margin of 19.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

