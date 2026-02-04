LBG Media (LON:LBG) Releases Earnings Results

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LBG Media had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

LBG Media Trading Up 1.3%

LBG stock opened at GBX 83.48 on Wednesday. LBG Media has a twelve month low of GBX 78.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 124. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 price objective on shares of LBG Media in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LBG Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.

About LBG Media

LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality). Since its inception in 2012, the Group has curated a diverse collection of ten core specialist brands using social media platforms (primarily Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Youtube and TikTok) and has built multiple websites to reach new audiences and drive engagement.

