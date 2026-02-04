Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,515,000 after buying an additional 203,986 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,105,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,216,000 after acquiring an additional 592,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kyndryl by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,767,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,167,000 after acquiring an additional 500,309 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,079,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 25.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 879,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,900,000 after purchasing an additional 179,743 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KD opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $177,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,606.52. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kyndryl from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $35.00 price objective on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.

With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

