Kinder Morgan Q1 EPS Forecast Raised by US Capital Advisors

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Kinder Morgan in a report released on Monday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

KMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

NYSE KMI opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 85.40%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,838.25. This trade represents a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,840. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,462. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

