Kimberly Stith Sells 157 Shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) SVP Kimberly Stith sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $34,485.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,048.40. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE WM opened at $225.11 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The stock has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 101.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Analysts have raised price targets on WM across multiple reports (new targets run roughly from low‑$235s up to $270), reflecting stronger confidence in the company's outlook and supporting buying interest.

Post‑earnings commentary highlights healthy cash flow, margin resilience and RNG (renewable natural gas) initiatives — operational positives that underpin higher analyst targets and medium‑term earnings potential.

Operational win / responsiveness: Waste Management is partnering with the City of Jackson for winter‑storm trash collection recovery efforts, showing local operations and emergency response capability that can support near‑term revenue and community relations.

Brand/sponsorship exposure at the WM Phoenix Open (Pro‑Am draws, Birds Nest concerts and other event coverage) boosts visibility and marketing value but is unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the short term.

Local and event safety coverage: reporting on what the Phoenix Open is doing differently this year (and how police are handling impaired driving around the event) is primarily reputational and operations‑related — monitor headlines but expect limited direct impact on earnings.

Cluster of insider sales disclosed for Jan. 30 — multiple senior executives (CFO, COO, several SVPs/VPs and others) reported modest reductions in holdings. These look like routine monetizations (not departures) but the concentration of filings may create short‑term investor caution.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.55.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

