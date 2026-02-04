Kforce Inc. (KFRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 20th

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a 2.6% increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Kforce has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Trading Down 4.0%

KFRC stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. Kforce has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $639.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $332.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Kforce has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 93.0% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 827,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,795,000 after acquiring an additional 398,471 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 382,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 411,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 243,303 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kforce by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 205,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 49.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 409,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 135,804 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce’s core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.