KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.6842.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $18.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 62,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $1,354,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 261,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,493.25. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $710,789.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,551.06. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 8,775.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1,263.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank’s offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company’s product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

