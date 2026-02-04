Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,336,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,795,000 after buying an additional 2,003,226 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,155,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,975,000 after purchasing an additional 730,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,015,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,409,000 after buying an additional 567,834 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.83. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Cibc Captl Mkts raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation is a multinational insurance and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Founded in the late 19th century as The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Manulife provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life and health insurance, retirement and pension solutions, wealth and asset management, and group benefits.

In wealth and asset management, Manulife operates through Manulife Investment Management and offers mutual funds, segregated funds, institutional asset management, and retirement plan solutions.

