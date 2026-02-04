JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NXPI. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.61.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $218.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.97 and a 200 day moving average of $221.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,554.76. This trade represents a 1.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $453,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,865,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,179,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $268,523,000 after acquiring an additional 889,883 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,086,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $454,862,000 after acquiring an additional 884,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $418,828,000 after purchasing an additional 690,277 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

