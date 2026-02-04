Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF $HTRB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $20,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $121,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $141,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.0983 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal. HTRB was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

