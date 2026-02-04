Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 53,527 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,527 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $19,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 707.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

VGIT opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.1913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

