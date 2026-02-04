Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 10,389 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Blackstone by 5.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,394,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,796 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 21.2% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 346,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,337,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 733.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone from $199.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $167.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,610. This represents a 99.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 324 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,602.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,192.84. The trade was a 0.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 770,078 shares of company stock worth $20,058,800. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $190.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day moving average is $160.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 132.99%.

More Blackstone News

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blackstone reported a strong Q4: revenue and EPS beat consensus, with revenue up ~41% year-over-year, reinforcing earnings momentum and fee-related growth. MSN: Q4 results

Blackstone reported a strong Q4: revenue and EPS beat consensus, with revenue up ~41% year-over-year, reinforcing earnings momentum and fee-related growth. Positive Sentiment: Management is returning more cash to shareholders — Blackstone said shareholders will receive a bigger dividend than last year, supporting the yield/distribution narrative that appeals to income-oriented investors. Yahoo: Bigger dividend

Management is returning more cash to shareholders — Blackstone said shareholders will receive a bigger dividend than last year, supporting the yield/distribution narrative that appeals to income-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Real-estate win: Anthropic signed a full-building lease at two downtown San Francisco properties owned by a Blackstone joint venture — a meaningful large-tenant commitment that helps leasing momentum and cash flow visibility in the RE portfolio. BusinessWire: Anthropic lease

Real-estate win: Anthropic signed a full-building lease at two downtown San Francisco properties owned by a Blackstone joint venture — a meaningful large-tenant commitment that helps leasing momentum and cash flow visibility in the RE portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights a stronger distribution narrative for S&P 500 names tied to Blackstone’s moves, which can support investor interest in BX as a distribution/total-return play. Kalkine: distribution narrative

Market commentary highlights a stronger distribution narrative for S&P 500 names tied to Blackstone’s moves, which can support investor interest in BX as a distribution/total-return play. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic moves under review — Blackstone is reportedly weighing exits in energy and ICT assets while exploring a stake in Indian Premier League cricket; these moves could reshape the portfolio but timing and proceeds are uncertain. Yahoo: portfolio strategy

Strategic moves under review — Blackstone is reportedly weighing exits in energy and ICT assets while exploring a stake in Indian Premier League cricket; these moves could reshape the portfolio but timing and proceeds are uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Several major banks trimmed price targets (Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, BMO, Rothschild/Redburn) which reduces near-term analyst support and likely contributed to selling pressure; some firms still rate BX outperform/neutral but at lower targets. MarketScreener: BMO MarketScreener: Redburn AmericanBankingNews: Goldman

Several major banks trimmed price targets (Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, BMO, Rothschild/Redburn) which reduces near-term analyst support and likely contributed to selling pressure; some firms still rate BX outperform/neutral but at lower targets. Negative Sentiment: Momentum/sentiment: reports note BX has been down for multiple sessions (selling streak), which can amplify declines as funds and momentum traders accelerate exits. Seeking Alpha: selling streak

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

Featured Stories

