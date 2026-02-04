Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.24. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.59 and a 12 month high of $99.97.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum. The selection universe for the S&P MidCap 400 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $850 million and $3.8 billion.

