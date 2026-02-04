Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,193 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $19,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 783,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after buying an additional 31,343 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.86. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $88.86.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.