Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 1,858 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $18,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.3% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.6% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,876.88.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total value of $1,713,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,099.90 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,723.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,076.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,211.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

