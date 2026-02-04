Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Kate Dehoff Sells 8,194 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 8,194 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $85,873.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 163,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,806.56. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kate Dehoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 14th, Kate Dehoff sold 28,260 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $415,987.20.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Kate Dehoff sold 7,092 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $105,245.28.

On Friday, January 2nd, Kate Dehoff sold 10,484 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $141,638.84.

Shares of JOBY opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.57. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Joby Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

