JFrog’s (FROG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FROG. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

JFrog Stock Down 0.8%

FROG stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 934,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,781. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 1.13. JFrog has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $2,596,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,868,641 shares in the company, valued at $338,679,272.11. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $865,533.60. Following the sale, the executive owned 631,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,909,860. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 497,814 shares of company stock worth $30,245,410. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 48.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 14.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

