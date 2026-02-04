James Claussen Sells 4,972 Shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) CFO James Claussen sold 4,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $149,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 74,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,520. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryerson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.52. 319,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,945. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a market cap of $983.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.58. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. CWM LLC increased its position in Ryerson by 97.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 49,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RYI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ryerson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryerson presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RYI

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson, Inc is a North American metals distributor and processor serving a broad range of industrial and manufacturing end markets. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company supplies carbon steels, stainless alloys, aluminum, brass and copper products to customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Through its extensive branch network, Ryerson provides just-in-time delivery and comprehensive inventory management solutions to support complex production schedules and tight lead-time requirements.

In addition to raw material distribution, Ryerson offers a suite of value-added processing services, including laser and plasma cutting, plate burning, sawing, shearing, forming, drilling and welding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.