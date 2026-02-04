Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $263.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.7143.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $245.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Jabil has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $258.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $404,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,544. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total value of $3,703,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,830,171.06. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 181,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,145,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,302,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jabil by 33.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,272,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

