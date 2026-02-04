iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$42.35 and last traded at C$42.35, with a volume of 14337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.89.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Stock Up 1.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.95.

About iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class

The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index the Index, net of expenses. To achieve its investment objective the Fund uses an indexing strategy. Under this strategy, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Index, net of expenses, by employing, directly or indirectly, through investment in one or more iShares ETFs and/or through the use of derivatives, a replicating strategy or sampling strategy.

