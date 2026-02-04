iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.44 and last traded at $141.0830, with a volume of 39751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 2.3%

The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

