iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.49 and last traded at $97.05, with a volume of 270462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.94.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 195.6% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Top 200 Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Top 200 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

