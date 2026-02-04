iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,183,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.49% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $1,529,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $377.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.06. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $382.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

