iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.74 and last traded at $86.68, with a volume of 12772416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.89.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

